Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The best performing primary schools in Doncaster have been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children are assessed at the end of year 6 as they leave primary school.

The latest performance figures show 61 per cent of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

In Doncaster this was 60 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revealed: The top ten best primary schools in Doncaster.

But which schools in the area performed the best? We rank the top 10 below.

1. Crookesbroom Primary Academy

In first place is Crookesbroom Primary Academy.

Some 96 per cent of pupils at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

2. St Oswald's Church of England Academy

Coming in second place is St Oswald's Church of England Academy – the school had a score of 84 per cent.

3. Auckley School, and Arksey Primary School

With 83 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard, Auckley School, and Arksey Primary School come third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Doncaster.

5. Bawtry Mayflower Primary School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding out the top five with 82 per cent of pupils meeting the required standard in maths, reading and writing is Bawtry Mayflower Primary School.

6. Montagu Academy, and Branton St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary School

In joint-sixth place, are Montagu Academy, and Branton St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary School.

The expected standard was met by 81 per cent of pupils here.

8. Hatfield Woodhouse Primary School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 79 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, Hatfield Woodhouse Primary School comes in eighth place.

9. Southfield Primary

In ninth place is Southfield Primary.

At this school, 78 per cent of pupils met the required standard.

10. Highfields Primary Academy, Rossington St Michael's Church of England Primary School, and Bentley High Street Primary School

And rounding out the top 10 are Highfields Primary Academy, Rossington St Michael's Church of England Primary School, and Bentley High Street Primary School.

Some 77 per cent of the pupils at these schools met the required standard in reading, writing and maths here.