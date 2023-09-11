Retro: Search for missing players from 1980s school football team ahead of Doncaster reunion

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Free Press was contacted by Paul Millward, part of the winning Edlington Victoria School,Gundry Shield winning football team in approximately 1982/1983 or 1983/1984.

He said: “We are having a reunion at 2pm on Saturday 28 October 2023 at the Yorkshire Main Officials Club when all families from the winning team are welcome.

“We have managed to contact nine out of 12 players, the manager and some supporters who attended that day in Norton.

“We are still trying desperately to trace Darren Ward, Dean Roberts and Wayne Brearley. Please help if you know Darren, Dean or Wayne.”