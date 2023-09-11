News you can trust since 1925
Retro: Search for missing players from 1980s school football team ahead of Doncaster reunion

The search is on to find missing players from a 1980s school football team ahead of reunion being held in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:54 BST
The Free Press was contacted by Paul Millward, part of the winning Edlington Victoria School,Gundry Shield winning football team in approximately 1982/1983 or 1983/1984.

He said: “We are having a reunion at 2pm on Saturday 28 October 2023 at the Yorkshire Main Officials Club when all families from the winning team are welcome.

“We have managed to contact nine out of 12 players, the manager and some supporters who attended that day in Norton.

“We are still trying desperately to trace Darren Ward, Dean Roberts and Wayne Brearley. Please help if you know Darren, Dean or Wayne.”

If you can help please call Paul on 07894 069996

