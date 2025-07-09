Pupils from seven Doncaster schools come together in song.

A total of 120 pupils aged seven to 12 from across the Doncaster area came together on Thursday evening to form a choir and perform at Astrea Academy Woodfields.

The evening gave primary pupils from Denaby Main, Castle, Waverley, Hexthorpe, Intake and Edenthorpe Hall academies the opportunity to sing in front of an audience.

They enjoyed singing songs such as I'll Stand By You and a medley of classic '80s rock anthems.

Also performing were secondary students from Astrea Academy Woodfields, who sang some solo numbers and shared the impressive progress that their group of flautists have made, since participating in the Music in Secondary Schools Trust (MISST) initiative.

Thanks to the academy’s involvement in the MISST scheme, every student in Year 7 has been given a flute or clarinet for at least three years and follows the Andrew Lloyd Webber curriculum programme in their weekly music lesson.

Last week’s concert was part of the trust’s "Astrea Promise" scheme, which aims to give every one of the trust’s 5,000 primary pupils the opportunity to develop their talents and interests beyond the classroom, in areas like sport, music and the performing arts.

Parents and carers were in attendance, giving the children support and lots of applause.

Commenting on the concert at Astrea Academy Woodfields, Richard Surridge, Astrea Academy Trust's Primary Music Leader said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the evening, and it was a pleasure to see them all singing their hearts out.

“I am very proud of the children for giving their all on stage and hope that this experience will encourage them to develop their musical skills in the future.

“It was also wonderful to see many parents and carers coming along to support this event.”

Russell Gray, Director of Primary Education at Astrea Academy Trust, said: “We hope that our ‘Astrea Promise‘ activities, like this choir, will enrich the children’s lives and help them to take up future opportunities offered by musicianship, the performing arts and sport.

“The concert at Woodfields in Doncaster was a great success and it was a joy to see our pupils expressing themselves in song.”