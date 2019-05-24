Pupils from four Doncaster primary schools riding high for Active Travel Awards 2019

Pupils from primary schools across Doncaster were welcomed to the Mansion House as part of the Active Travel Awards, which returned for 2019.

The awards, open to all primary schools in the borough, were a celebration of all schools in Doncaster that are taking proactive steps to increase the number of journeys made on bike, by foot or scooter.

Doncaster Councils Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, Nuala Fennelly

Cycling, scooting and walking to school has many benefits not just in terms of physical health and the environment but it can also have a positive impact on the mental health of families travelling to school.

Research shows that active travel to school makes children more alert and ready to face the school day than if they had arrived in a car as physical activity wakes up the mind and body.

National recommendations suggest that five to 18-year olds should aim to do 60 minutes or more of moderate to vigorous exercise every day.

Doncaster Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, Nuala Fennelly, presented the awards alongside Director of Public Health, Dr Rupert Suckling.

Cllr Fennelly said: “We know that more and more journeys are being made by car and these awards underlined the successes that Doncaster schools have seen trying to reverse this trend. Active travelling such as walking or cycling is not only better for the environment but better for our health too.

“Congratulations to all the schools and pupils who have been involved and are making a difference right here and now. It’s great to see so many children and parents getting involved in the scheme and I would encourage others to do the same and Get Doncaster Moving.”

The full list of award winners were:

Active Travel Champion Award – Terry Storey (Sheep Dip Lane Primary School, Hatfield)

Active Travel Superstars – Jack Taylor & Heidi Berry (Carcroft Primary School), Caitlin Mayisa & Ensar Imik (Sandringham Primary School, Intake)

Active Travel Innovation Award – Our Lady of Sorrows School, Armthorpe

Safe Travel Champions – Kayleigh Smith, Drew Smith, Isla Mattocks

Petrol to Pedal Power Award – Castle Hills Primary School, Scawthorpe

Healthy Learning Healthy Lives Award – Heatherwood School, Town Moor

Daily Mile Champions Award – West Road Primary School, Moorends

Spirit of the Tour de Yorkshire Award – Barnburgh Primary School

Big Pedal Award – Arksey Primary School

Best Modeshift STARS School Award – Sandringham Primary School, Intake

Schools Yorkshire Tour 2018 Award – Sunnyfields Primary School, Scawthorpe

Active Travel School of the year – Our Lady of Sorrows School, Armthorpe