Children aged five to 11 from 18 primary schools across South Yorkshire, including Doncaster, came together at the English Institute of Sports Stadium in Sheffield this week for the Astrea Olympics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The primaries, which are all part of the Astrea Academy Trust, gathered on Tuesday and Wednesday to take part in a wide range of sports competitions, from sprinting to jumping.

The first day saw 216 children aged five, six and seven (Key Stage 1) compete and the second saw 288 children aged seven to 11 (Key Stage 2) participate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events were all team based and included a mixture of throwing, running and jumping activities, such as javelin, long jump, speed bounce, 200m and 60m sprints.

Pupils from 18 primary schools gather at the English Institute of Sports Stadium for two days of sporting competition.

The days finished off with team relays.

Medals and certificates were awarded in a special ceremony at the end of the day, recognising the children’s participation, teamwork and exceptional performance.

Hartley Brook Primary Academy in Sheffield retained the Astrea Olympics trophy in both the Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 competitions, a remarkable achievement and testament to the athletic talent within the school.

Highgate Primary Academy in Rotherham claimed Silver and Castle Academy in Conisbrough took Bronze in the Key Stage 1 event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Key Stage 2 competition, Intake Primary Academy in Doncaster secured Silver, while Atlas Academy and Hexthorpe Primary Academy, also in Doncaster, shared the Bronze.

This year’s Astrea Olympics were a great success, with staff and volunteers helping to make the event one that the children will not forget.

Astrea's PE and School Sports Leader, Stephanie Crowe, said: "Bringing together all 18 of our primary schools is such a special and exciting experience for our pupils.

“From start to finish, the children's enthusiasm and determination never wavered. One of the true highlights was witnessing the support and encouragement they showed, not only towards their own teammates but also to students from other schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope children leave the event with a strong sense of achievement and an even greater love of sport for the future.”

Astrea’s Regional Schools Director, Russell Gray, added: "At Astrea we set our children up with opportunities to test their skills and talents to a high level.

“We want our children to feel that they can have a future where they see themselves in sporting venues like the English Institute of Sport and to be proud to have competed in amazing places like this.

“The Astrea Primary Olympics come at the end of a year of great PE teaching and excellent school club opportunities in each of our individual schools."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO of Astrea Academy Trust, Rowena Hackwood, said: “This year’s Olympics have been an incredible experience, bringing together children and staff from across our family of primary academies.

“We are delighted to bring our children to such a prestigious venue to compete and demonstrate their sporting prowess, highlighting our commitment to broad opportunities.”