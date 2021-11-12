Pupils and staff at Doncaster secondary school praised in glowing Ofsted report

Sir Thomas Wharton Academy in Edlington has been praised for raising pupil aspirations and was rated ‘good’ following a full inspection.

The school, which was judged as inadequate in 2015, has now been judged as ‘good’ in all areas, with reference made to the ‘polite pupils’ who are ‘proud of their school’.

In a report published today, Ofsted describes the atmosphere of the school as ‘calm and respectful’, where a ‘strong focus on fostering pupils’ character gives the school a distinctive feel.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Thomas Wharton Academy was praised in an Ofsted report.

Comments about the quality of education reported that the ‘curriculum planning is detailed and well sequenced’ and that ‘teachers have good subject knowledge and teach ideas and concepts that challenge pupils to think deeply’.

Where leadership and aspirations are concerned, the report states that ‘what is best for the pupil is at the heart of their thinking at all times’, and that ‘leaders and governors are determined to raise aspirations, improve academic achievement, and develop pupils’ character.’ It then goes on to recognise the pupils of the Academy as ‘polite and helpful, and excellent ambassadors for their school’.

Yvonne Bootman, principal said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the Ofsted inspection and the positive comments received about the Academy and our young people.

“We are grateful to the Academy staff, parents and pupils for their continuing efforts and support. It is an extremely well-deserved outcome. This now provides a great platform on which to further improve and make Sir Thomas Wharton Academy an outstanding educational provision.”

Sir Thomas Wharton Academy joined Maltby Learning Trust in April 2017, which allows them to work collaboratively with other secondary schools in the Trust and share good practise to continually drive improvement.