Policing day of action in Stainforth sees officers work with schoolchildren to target speeding drivers

Last Thursday (13 February), neighbourhood officers worked alongside partners from City of Doncaster Council to carry out a number of visible intelligence-led activities in the town, including a speeding operation outside a primary school.

Pupils from Kirton Lane Primary School teamed up with officers to monitor vehicles as they passed the school, resulting in 24 vehicles being reported for traffic offences.

The day of action also saw officers recover a stolen vehicle and seize another which was being used to commit wildlife offences.

Two vehicles were also seized for having no insurance, with four stop and searches completed and nine intelligence reports submitted following the day of action.

Engagement and visibility was a key focus for the neighbourhood officers and two officers carried out patrols in the areas of Fenton Close, Large Square and the New Park Estate.

They spoke to residents to hear any concerns or issues they had regarding crime or safety in the area and also handed a number of crime reduction information packs.

Doncaster East NPT Inspector Alison Carr said: "These dedicated days of action give our neighbourhood officers the chance to further strengthen our ties with our local communities.

"Last week's day of action saw us gather vital intelligence on suspected crime and anti-social behaviour, including off-road bikes, and we will use this information to shape our policing patrols and response going forwards.

"It also saw some great partnership working with City of Doncaster Council, and it was really encouraging to hear positive feedback from last Thursday's activities in Stainforth.

"Please remember to report any crime or anti-social behaviour to us so we can act, investigate and bring offenders to justice.

"By working together, we can achieve the best results and keep our communities safe."

If you are concerned about crime in your area, please report it on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also report crime online by filling out a form on the South Yorkshire Police website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

If you wish to report crime anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

1 . Taking in the rural view An officer from the Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team which was deployed as part of the day of action in Stainforth. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . A great day Primary school children enjoyed a visit and talk by officers from the Mounted Unit. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales