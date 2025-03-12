Plover School celebrates World Book Day with the National Literacy Trust and Sally Jameson MP
Every child at Plover left with a book of their own, thanks to the generosity of the Trust, ensuring that the magic of reading continues beyond the classroom.
Throughout the day, students were treated to storytelling sessions led by the National Literacy Trust team, including a special session led by local author and illustrator Phil Sheppard. His engaging storytelling brought his books to life, inspiring young readers across the school.
A huge thank you to Megan, Laura, Catherine, and Phil from the National Literacy Trust for their time, passion, and dedication to fostering a love of reading in our students.
As part of the ‘Read Your Way’ challenge, children who brought in a photograph showcasing their love of reading received an extra book to take home, reinforcing the importance of reading in all its forms.
The event was made even more special with a visit from Sally Jameson MP, who joined in with the festivities and spoke with students about their favourite books and reading habits.
Jayne Ogle, Headteacher at Plover said: "World Book Day is always a highlight at Plover, but this year was truly exceptional. Seeing every child leave with a book of their own, listening to the joy of storytelling, and welcoming guests who share our passion for literacy has made it a day to remember."
At Plover School, we believe reading changes lives, and this year’s World Book Day was another step in ensuring every child has access to stories that inspire, challenge, and excite them.