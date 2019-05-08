Parents’ views on childcare sought

Thoughts and ideas from parents and carers in the Isle, and across North Lincolnshire, are being sought by the Council, in a bid to further develop the childcare provisions that are on offer.

A survey has been created by North Lincolnshire Council, to identify what parents and carers think about the childcare that is currently available to them over the year, during the school holiday periods.

The council would like to find out if there is sufficient holiday childcare available to meet the needs of working parents and carers of school aged children.

This includes what parents’ needs are, the number of weeks they may need holiday childcare for, the timings involved and their current existing arrangements.

Parents and carers who currently use childcare or have done so in the past are encouraged to complete a short survey to share their views.

Families that complete the survey before May 17, 2019, will be entered into a free prize draw to win a £20 voucher.

To complete the survey online, go to www.northlincs.gov.uk/current-consultations.

It only takes a few minutes to do and will help shape the future of childcare provision in North Lincolnshire

.This will help determine what support the council can provide in partnership with existing childcare providers and agencies that offer school holiday childcare, to meet parental demand.

There are a number of different types of childcare parents and carers can choose from in general, that include:childminders, pre school/playgroups, and out of school clubs.

The Council’s Family Information Service provides a list of Ofsted registered childcare providers in North Lincolnshire including: day nurseries, childminders, children’s centres, pre-schools and playgroups, out of school clubs and crèches.

A Family Information Directory gives details of providers.

The council’s childcare information includes contact details, opening hours, quality assurance and last inspection grade.

If you would like help and advice on paying for childcare, visit the Council’s Help with childcare costs page for more information.

For further help on finding suitable childcare call 01724 296629 or email fis@northlincs.gov.uk.