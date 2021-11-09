Parents asked to check their children’s phones after offensive videos circulate around a Doncaster school

There has been a recent national trend where students create accounts on TikTok to post school related content.

Ridgewood School in Scawsby have unfortunately discovered a small number of fake accounts which are posting offensive videos relating to the school and members of staff.

After these videos began to circulate the school decided to take action.

The offensive videos are about the school and its staff.

The Behaviour for Learning team at the school are taking the videos seriously and are investigating who has created the accounts so they can remove them.

It has been reported that any students found to be taking part in this activity may be jeopardising their future at the school.

The school advised parents and carers to check their child’s mobile phones and social media accounts and to remove any content that is linked to the school or their staff members.