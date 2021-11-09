Parents asked to check their children’s phones after offensive videos circulate around a Doncaster school

A Doncaster school is investigating a series of offensive TikTok’s and asking parents to check their children’s phones.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 3:33 pm

There has been a recent national trend where students create accounts on TikTok to post school related content.

Ridgewood School in Scawsby have unfortunately discovered a small number of fake accounts which are posting offensive videos relating to the school and members of staff.

After these videos began to circulate the school decided to take action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The offensive videos are about the school and its staff.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster supermarket helps food banks and community groups with Christmas 'Givi...

The Behaviour for Learning team at the school are taking the videos seriously and are investigating who has created the accounts so they can remove them.

It has been reported that any students found to be taking part in this activity may be jeopardising their future at the school.

The school advised parents and carers to check their child’s mobile phones and social media accounts and to remove any content that is linked to the school or their staff members.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

ParentsTikTokDoncasterLiam Hoden