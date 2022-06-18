Painting and decorating apprentices showcase their skills in Doncaster

The national trade body’s annual Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year contest saw 16 apprentices tackle a gruelling six-hour challenge, decorating mini ‘rooms’ to a set design.

The apprentices - who represent painting and decorating companies from Scotland to the south coast - now have a nail-biting wait until the winners are announced at the PDA National Networking Event Gala Dinner.

Chief Executive of the PDA, Neil Ogilvie said: “As the nation’s largest trade association dedicated to the painting and decorating trade, it is a crucial part of our role to attract people into the industry and offer opportunities for them to enhance their learning experience.

“Our competition events give apprentices the chance to meet their peers from around the country and showcase their stamina, talent and skill.

“Doncaster College and University Centre has been the venue for the competition for almost a decade, and over the course of six hours, the apprentices are tasked with measuring, cutting and pasting wallpaper to create a specific design.

“All materials, including wallpapers that are selected to test the different skill levels of junior and senior apprentices, were provided by Brewers Decorator Centres, which has been the main sponsor of the competition since 2009.”

The PDA is the UK’s largest trade body for trained, experienced and insured painters and decorators, committed to providing a quality job at a reasonable price.