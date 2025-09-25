Outwood Institute of Education launches flagship leadership development programme for staff

The Outwood Institute of Education (OIE) has launched its flagship leadership development opportunity: the High Potential Leadership Programme. The 18-month programme complements existing leadership development opportunities available to Outwood staff through the OIE, including the National Professional Qualifications (NPQs).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The High Potential Leadership Programme is strategically designed around the Trust’s innovative Leadership Competency Framework, which emphasises three fundamental dimensions of effective leadership: mindset, skillset and heartset. This comprehensive programme adopts a holistic approach to leadership development, catering to aspiring leaders across all levels.

The programme is structured into four distinct leadership tiers:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emerging: Targeted at aspiring Heads of Department and primary Assistant Principals

Evolving: Targeted at aspiring senior leaders - secondary Assistant Principals and Vice Principals, primary Vice Principals

Experienced: Targeted at aspiring Principals (primary and secondary)

Established: Targeted at aspiring executive leaders - Lead Principals and Community Executive Principals

The High Potential Leadership Programme caters to aspiring leaders across all levels.

Utilising a blended learning model, participants engage in facilitated sessions held on a half-termly basis, alongside dedicated self-study activities. Each participant will benefit from the guidance of an experienced leadership coach, a current high-performing leader who will provide support and direction through new experiences and model the competencies.

Recognising the value of external perspectives and experiences, participants are offered one of the following funded professional development opportunities:

Attendance at external conferences

An opportunity to visit a high-performing school outside of the Trust

An opportunity to visit a private sector organisation to gain their insights into leadership

Collaboration with an international school

Chartered College of Teaching membership and Professional Knowledge Award

Julie Slater, chief executive principal (OIE), said: "Our High Potential Leadership programme is one of the OIE's flagship programmes, designed to identify and support high potential leaders at different stages of their leadership journey, from emerging leaders to established leaders. The programme is bespoke and challenges our leaders’ thinking, ambition and creativity.

"At our launch event, our participants and coaches received inputs from our CEO, Lee Wilson and Alastair Brownlee OBE. Alistair gave fabulous insights into leadership in the sporting world and leading under pressure. Feedback so far has been outstanding and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved. I look forward to seeing our leaders develop over the 18-month programme and feel confident that the future of our children and young people is in good hands."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The OIE has two locations: OIE Doncaster and OIE Redcar. It works in partnership with the National Institute of Teaching to train the next generation of teachers and is the training provider for staff across the Outwood Family of Schools. The family of schools comprises more than 40 schools across the North of England.

Want to work for a Family of Schools with a demonstrated commitment to continued professional development? Join us - outwood.com/jointhefamily