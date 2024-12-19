Outwood Academy Danum spreads festive cheer with community Christmas initiatives

Students and staff at Outwood Academy Danum have brought the true spirit of Christmas to life this holiday season, making a heartfelt impact on their local community and beyond.

With generosity, compassion and holiday cheer, the academy’s efforts have brightened the festive season for those in need.

In support of Save the Children’s annual Christmas Jumper Day, the students donned their most festive sweaters, raising over £160 for the global charity. The funds will contribute to vital programs that provide children worldwide with access to education, healthcare, and a brighter future.

Closer to home, the academy has also embraced ‘Mission Christmas’, a campaign aimed at ensuring every child wakes up to a gift on Christmas morning. Students have been donating toys, games and other presents, demonstrating their commitment to bringing joy to young people who might otherwise go without this holiday season.

The spirit of giving didn’t stop there. Outwood Academy Danum students have also taken their Christmas cheer on the road, visiting Heatherwood School to spread festive joy through carol singing. Their performances created a magical atmosphere, leaving a lasting impression on the school’s pupils and staff alike.

Recognising the importance of connecting with all members of the community, students are also crafting and delivering thoughtful Christmas cards to local care homes. These small yet meaningful gestures are sure to bring warmth and joy to the residents, reminding them they are remembered and cherished during the festive season.

Lydia Parkhurst Ryder, Associate Assistant Principal at the school, praised the students for their efforts, saying: “The kindness and generosity shown by our students this Christmas period has been incredible. It’s been heart-warming to see everyone joining in to support such meaningful, local causes and to spread a little festive joy to those who need it most.”

Principal Mandy Crane also shared her pride in the students’ contributions, adding: “Sometimes, teenagers get a bad reputation; to see our young people work together to create opportunities for joy this season is inspiring.”

Outwood Academy Danum’s community Christmas initiatives stand as a shining example of what can be achieved when compassion and teamwork come together. Their efforts are a testament to the power of giving back and are a reminder of the true meaning of the festive season.