Outwood Academy Danum celebrates another successful A-Level results day

Students and teachers at Outwood Academy Danum have been celebrating another successful A-Level results day. Students have once again showcased remarkable resilience, dedication, and academic excellence, putting in the hard work over the last two years to achieve impressive grades in their chosen subjects. Many are now set to attend their first choice university, while others are embarking on exciting apprenticeships and employment opportunities.

There were highlights for the academy in Mechanical Engineering, where all of the students achieved a Merit or higher, with the majority receiving Distinction and Distinction*. This demonstrates that Engineering is a strong subject at the school, with many students securing degree level apprenticeships in the workplace or university offers. This places the school in a strong position for introducing a T-Level in Engineering in September, with strong links to local employers.

Mandy Crane, Principal at Outwood Academy Danum, said: “To see our students go off to the destination of their choice is a privilege and testament to the hard work of students and staff. Many students are now ready to take that next step in their career path. It’s been great to see so many off to university, enabling them to go on to the profession of their choice.

“However, apprenticeship and employment routes have also proved popular this year, showing that there are a range of options out there for our students.”

Smiles all around for students at Outwood Academy Danum

Magdalena Kusiak is just one of the many student success stories, achieving AAA in Biology, Maths and Chemistry. Magdalena is a quietly confident pupil who has dedicated herself to her studies. Magdalena, who is planning on going to the University of Sheffield to study Zoology, said: “I’m very grateful for all of the support that I’ve received from all of my teachers during my A-Levels.”

Another success story is Azhin Rauf, who was new to the country and the English curriculum in Year 10. She has secured three A-Levels in Fine Art, English Literature and Psychology, placing her in a good position for studying Law at the University of Lincoln.

Cameron Savage also secured excellent grades, with a ABBB. “I couldn’t have gotten grades as high as I did without all the support from the amazing teachers at Danum. It was a pleasure doing my A-Levels here.” He’s now heading off to study Aerospace Engineering at the University of Sheffield.

Cara Ackroyd, Executive Principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “Today marks a significant milestone for our A-Level students, and we couldn't be prouder of their remarkable achievements. These results are the culmination of years of dedicated study and unwavering commitment, often navigating unprecedented challenges. Our students have truly distinguished themselves.

Students celebrate their results at Outwood Academy Danum

“Whether our students are heading to top universities, embarking on apprenticeships, or stepping into the professional world, they do so equipped with an outstanding education and a wealth of skills. Their success is a testament to their individual brilliance and the exceptional support provided by our passionate teachers and supportive families. We are excited to witness the incredible contributions they will undoubtedly make to society.”