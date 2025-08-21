Outwood Academy Adwick celebrates successful GCSE results day

Results at Outwood Academy Adwick were the best seen in the last three years

Students at Outwood Academy Adwick are celebrating exceptional GCSE results. Their remarkable resilience and dedication have once again led to outstanding achievements, reflecting the high standards of teaching and learning throughout the Trust.

The school has achieved its best-ever results in the last three years. 62% of students achieved a Grade 4 and above, with English securing 80% at Grade 4. Maths Grade 5 and above has increased by 11%.

Other highlights include history, where 23% of the students achieved a Grade 7 or higher. 23.5% of students in computer science achieved a Grade 7 or higher, and photography with 33% of students achieving a Grade 7 or above.

Mrs Gray, Principal at Outwood Academy Adwick, said: “It has been a wonderful morning celebrating the students’ achievements. The students’ have worked incredibly hard and I am proud of all of them. Thank you to all our families who have supported us this year. We really do value and appreciate your support.”

Staff celebrated with students

One of the standout student success stories was Evan Stott, who achieved four Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, a Grade 7 and a Level 2 Pass.

Salem Ogbu, who is planning to continue studying, said: “I was so nervous receiving my results this morning, however, I am really happy with them and my aspiration is to be a Doctor.”

Cara Ackroyd, Executive Principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “Today is a day of immense pride and celebration for our students, their families, and our dedicated staff. The resilience, hard work, and determination shown by our young people, particularly over the past few challenging years, are truly inspiring. Their achievements are a testament to their unwavering commitment to their education.

“We are incredibly proud of each and every one of our students. These results are not just grades on a piece of paper; they represent countless hours of studying, the overcoming of obstacles, and the relentless support from our teachers and families. As our students embark on the next chapter of their lives, whether that be further education, apprenticeships, or employment, we wish them every success and have every confidence that they will continue to make a positive impact on the world.”