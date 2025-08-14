Outwood Academy Adwick celebrates another successful A-Level results day

Students and teachers at Outwood Academy Adwick have been celebrating another successful A-Level results day. Students have once again showcased remarkable resilience, dedication, and academic excellence, putting in the hard work over the last two years to achieve impressive grades in their chosen subjects. Many are now set to attend their first choice university, while others are embarking on exciting apprenticeships and employment opportunities.

There were highlights for the academy in Criminology, where 65% of students achieved a grade C or higher. 100% of students studying a T-Level in Health passed their qualification, with all students moving on to employment or university. 72% of students in History achieved a grade C or higher. 12% of students in this year’s cohort achieved A* - A.

Mrs Gray, Principal at Outwood Academy Adwick, said: “I am incredibly proud of all our Post-16 students. There have been some incredible results with many students going on to the university of their choice, an apprenticeship or employment. Students have worked incredibly hard and I wish them all the best for their future.”

Erik Blenkinsop is just one of the many student success stories, achieving A*A*AB, he is planning on going to the University of Sheffield to study Aeronautical Engineering. He said: “I am really happy with my results and getting into the university I was hoping for. Thank you to all the staff at Adwick who helped me.”

Lacey Peet, who secured a B, Merit, Merit, will be studying Biomedical Science at the University of Lincoln. She said: “I’ve enjoyed my time at Adwick and I’d like to say thank you to all my teachers. I am looking forward to going to the University of Lincoln.”

John Blaylock, who achieved B, B and a Merit, will study Accountancy at York St John University.

Sonny Higgins, who achieved Distinction*, B, C, will study Business at Leeds Beckett University.

Kyle Oakes, who achieved ABB will study Software Engineering at the University of Edinburgh.

Cara Ackroyd, Executive Principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “Today marks a significant milestone for our A-level students, and we couldn't be prouder of their remarkable achievements. These results are the culmination of years of dedicated study and unwavering commitment, often navigating unprecedented challenges. Our students have truly distinguished themselves.

“Whether our students are heading to top universities, embarking on apprenticeships, or stepping into the professional world, they do so equipped with an outstanding education and a wealth of skills. Their success is a testament to their individual brilliance and the exceptional support provided by our passionate teachers and supportive families. We are excited to witness the incredible contributions they will undoubtedly make to society.”