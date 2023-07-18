The school has been awarded the national Quality in Careers Standard awarded under licence by Ixion (Part of the Shaw Trust Group).

The Quality in Careers Standard is awarded to schools and education providers who can demonstrate the importance they place on careers and how they support students to make decisions about their life after school.

The award validates the academy’s efforts in continually working to improve the chances and opportunities for all the students and recognising the importance of preparing students

Great news for the Adwick academy

for their future careers and lifelong learning.

Achieving the national Quality in Careers Standard shows the principal, governors and leadership team at Outwood Academy Adwick embrace, promote and endorse quality

careers education and recognise the part it plays in the overall success of the school and its students.

The school offers a range of activities to introduce students to the world of work and help them make decisions about life after school. In recent years, the post-16 offering at the

academy has been enhanced with a broad range of additional academic and vocational qualifications; with significant uptake in subjects such as Criminology, Forensic Science,

Psychology and Sociology, alongside the more traditional A-Levels.

This September will see the introduction of the T-Level qualification in Health Studies. This qualification, led by the academy, enables students to learn whilst working directly with local health services, including Bassetlaw Hospital Trust. Links such as this provide students with a clear pathway from education into skilled professions.

The Outwood Academy Adwick 6th form provision welcomes applications from across Doncaster, enabling young people to access post-16 learning opportunities.

The award reflects the hard work and dedication of academy staff, but Matthew Longden, careers lead at the school, has been pivotal in implementing the careers programme.

He said: “We have forged excellent partnerships with local businesses such as HERAS and have worked closely with independent careers advisors, Progress Careers, to provide

independent advice, guidance and activities such as mock interviews and post-16 work experience.”

Principal, Andy Scruby, added: “We are thrilled to have achieved the standard as we recognise the important role school plays in helping students develop their knowledge, skills and experience so they can go out into the world and achieve personal success.