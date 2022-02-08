‘Outstanding’ Doncaster children’s home for the deaf gets top Ofsted report

Dickson House, managed by Doncaster Deaf Trust, has now been rated outstanding by the government regulator for the past five years.Established in 2002, Dickson House provides care for up to nine children with sensory impairment – six in the main house and three in the North Flat. Staff at the home provide care for 52 weeks of the year and 38-week educational residential placements for children who need accommodation while studying at the Trust’s Doncaster School for the Deaf.

One of the oldest deaf schools in the country, Doncaster School for the Deaf provides education for pupils from age four to 19, including those from outside the local area.

The home was rated outstanding on the three key criteria: overall experiences and progress of children and young people; how well children and young people are helped and protected; and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thumbs up all round after receiving an outstanding Oftsed report

“The children’s home provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good. The actions of the children’s home contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people who need help, protection and care,” the Ofsted report found.

There are a variety of spacious communal areas at Dickson House, including a playroom with computers and games, a TV lounge, dining room, kitchen and a garden. The young residents also have access to a wide range of on-site facilities, including six acres of playing fields, football pitches, tennis courts and a sports hall.

Alexis Johnson, executive principal at Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “We are thrilled to receive another outstanding Ofsted report which is a true reflection of the facilities and support our Dickson House team provide.

“The home focuses on communication and care and aims to provide each young person with an individually designed care programme to develop skills and maximise their potential.

“We strive to nurture a positive, safe and family-based environment where children feel settled, happy and truly at home and it’s wonderful to receive independent confirmation that we are doing this successfully.

“None of this would be possible without our caring and dedicated staff, whose fantastic work helps empower young people to make informed decisions about their lives.”