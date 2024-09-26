Open evenings to showcase vibrant student life at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sir Thomas Wharton Academy is holding opening evenings for prospective Years 5 and 6 students.

The Doncaster-based academy is part of Maltby Learning Trust, which was established in 2014 and looks after 5,400 students across its seven academies.

The open evening for Years 5 and 6 takes place on Thursday, October 3 from 5pm-8pm.

Sir Thomas Wharton Principal Matt McDonald said: “Sir Thomas Wharton Academy has a strong academic track record as one of the highest performing schools in the Doncaster area. As a result of this, for the last three years, our school places have been filled with students who named our academy as their first choice of placement.

Students at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy

“These open evenings provide an opportunity for students and parents to find out more about our fantastic provision, they can meet our educators and take a look around our facilities, learning about the diverse range of subjects we offer and our exciting enrichment opportunities throughout Key Stage Three.

“Enrichment involves students undertaking a set of activities, subjects or experiences that have been designed to enhance and expand students’ knowledge, skills and abilities beyond their normal learning environment.”

To book your place at the open evenings, visit: www.stwacademy.com