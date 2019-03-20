O2 experience for Doncaster young people’s project

A day behind the scenes at Sheffield’s O2 Academy, gave young people with disabilities from Doncaster, a glimpse of life in the entertainment industry.

The young people who enjoyed a day out, meeting O2 staff, and learning about the different possible careers within the venue, are all part of a Transitions project group.

Transitions aims to help with the development of key life skills.

It is run by darts (Doncaster Community Arts), with Coppice and North Ridge Special Schools as well as Hall Cross Academy, linked in.

Young people taking part in Transitions focus on building specific skills such as confidence, communication and expressing choice through drama, DJ-ing, film and event planning.

Organised by Under The Star’s Kitty Turner and DJ and producer Rob Pearson, an exciting opportunity arose for young people aged 16 and above within the project to attend the day at the O2.

They were given a tour of the venue and met current staff to talk about employment opportunities and possible careers in the entertainment industry.

As part of their foray into the O2 and how it is run, members of the group were given the chance to try out some of the musical equipment themselves.

This was a useful opportunity for the group as they are developing their own nightclub event which will be held at The Point, home of the darts organisation, later in the summer.

They gained an understanding of the detailed work that goes into all events planning, and enjoyed a hands-on opportunity to try some new skills.

Coppice pupils will work alongside North Ridge and Hall Cross Academy students in organising their own event.

The events in June 2019 will be opened up to all young people in Doncaster.

Look out for more information on the darts’ social media channels (Twitter: @darts_thepoint, Facebook/Instagram: @dartsatthepoint).