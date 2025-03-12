Nexus Multi Academy Trust is proud to announce that it has recently been named SEND Provision Trust of the Year at the Multi Academy Trust Association (MATA) Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This accolade recognises the Trust’s unwavering commitment to providing outstanding educational opportunities and support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Founded in 2016, Nexus Multi Academy Trust encompasses 17 schools across South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, including North Ridge School and Coppice School in Doncaster, comprising mainstream, special and hospital schools as well as employment training and skills hubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large number of its settings focus on delivering specialist provision for children and young people with SEND, ensuring they receive the tailored support they need to succeed in education and beyond.

Nexus Multi Academy Trust which includes schools in Doncaster wins prestigious SEND Provision Trust of the Year award.

The Multi Academy Trust Association (MATA) is a dedicated association for multi academy trust leaders, offering its members opportunities to collaborate. Part of MATA’s mission is to celebrate the successes and achievements of the MAT system by rewarding outstanding work through its annual National MAT Awards.

The National MAT Awards 2025, held in early March, were the third annual iteration of the awards, recognising exceptional achievements and the invaluable contributions of multi-academy trusts across the country.

The award is a reflection of the dedication and passion of Nexus Multi Academy Trust’s exceptional staff, the supportive families within its community and the hard-working young people who attend its schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges were particularly impressed with the Trust’s comprehensive approach to SEND provision, highlighting how its entire team works to ensure that students feel fully supported throughout their schools. They also praised the Trust’s strong collaborative efforts with local authorities and the hubs it has established to enhance SEND education, which played a key role in securing the award.

Warren Carratt, CEO of Nexus Multi Academy Trust, expressed gratitude and pride in receiving the award: “We are honoured to receive the SEND Provision Trust of the Year award. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible staff, the unwavering support of our families and, most importantly, the resilience and achievements of our young people.

“At Nexus MAT, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential and we strive to create environments where they feel safe, supported and empowered to succeed.

"We will continue to work hard to ensure high quality provision for children and young people with SEND in both special and mainstream schools, making sure they have every opportunity to thrive. Being acknowledged in this way reaffirms our mission of ‘Learning together, to be the best we can be.’”