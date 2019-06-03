New skydiving club at North Lindsey College in Scunthorpe reaches for the sky

Young adventurers from North Lindsey College aim to hit the heights after launching a new skydiving club.

In a first for the College, the NLC Hawks Skydiving club is now in operation with the first all-female group of staff and students having already jumped out of an aeroplane at 4,000 ft.

North Lindsey College first ever skydiving club excited about the big leaps ahead

The Hawks first skydive took place at Skydive Hibaldstow who offer tandem skydiving, accelerated freefall (AFF) and static line parachuting courses from up to 15,000ft under the regulations of the British Parachute Association.

The sky diving instructors have combined jump numbers in excess of 30,000 jumps and over 75 years experience.

Sport and uniformed services lecturer, tutor Frenchy Grieswood, has been keen to get the new club running and said: “By introducing a North Lindsey College Skydiving Club, we have demonstrated that we can be bold, think outside of the box and show forward thinking by continuously pushing staff and students to reach beyond what they believe to be their limits.”

There are a variety of parachute jump options available for the staff and students to take advantage of.

The Hawk’s first skydive was the static line parachute which saw the students jump from the aeroplane on all their own!

Lucy Eaton, 17, said: “It was really good and I am now looking to do my third jump. It was really scary when I was sat in the edge of the plane waiting to jump but it was really an amazing experience.”