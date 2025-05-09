New Headteacher appointed at Doncaster School for the Deaf

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster School for the Deaf has appointed Sarah Barton as its new headteacher.

Sarah, from Doncaster, has 24 years of experience in the education sector, has held various leadership roles, including managing and leading the Service for Children with d/Deafness or hearing loss, leading the Newborn Hearing Screening Programme, in Doncaster and providing emotional support for families of newly identified d/Deaf babies.

Her most recent post was Assistant Director and Head of Education, Skills and Work at HMP Doncaster. In this role, she set and led the strategic direction for all educational initiatives within the establishment, creating effective approaches to learning and teaching in line with national directives.

Sarah said: "I am thrilled to take up the post of headteacher at Doncaster School for the Deaf. My career has been dedicated to supporting and empowering d/Deaf children and young people, and I am passionate about creating an inclusive and supportive learning environment.

“Whilst working as a Primary School Teacher, it became clear that specialising in teaching children and young people with special educational needs was a real interest to me. One year, I taught a Year 4 class with two Deaf children and worked regularly with the peripatetic teachers from the local authority. My interest in Deaf Education grew, and I applied to the local authority for a training opportunity to be a Teacher of the Deaf.

“I look forward to working with the talented team at Doncaster School for the Deaf to continue driving positive change and ensuring that every pupil has the opportunity to achieve their full potential."

Her experience also spans teaching d/Deaf children and young people across schools in Doncaster and family homes.

Sarah holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Deaf Education from The University of Manchester and a Postgraduate Certificate in PGCE with QTS from The University of Hull. She has also completed various leadership development programs, including the Management & Leadership Development Programme and the Coaching Skills for Transformation Programme. Sarah has two adult children and enjoys outdoor activities, particularly off-road running.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust, said; “We are confident that Sarah's leadership and vision will greatly benefit the school and its pupils.

“Her proven ability to build rapport and relationships, drive cultural change, and manage complex educational initiatives will be invaluable as she leads the school into a new era of excellence.”

For further information about Doncaster School for the Deaf, please visit http://www.deaf-trust.co.uk/school