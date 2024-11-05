New Doncaster community garden supporting green skills for SEND students.

Staff and students at The Bridge have been developing their green thumbs thanks to a new community garden area on site, created by a local charity, The Eve Merton Dreams Trust.

Eve Merton Dreams Trust set up the garden as part of ongoing projects at The Bridge, which aim to promote positive community relations and participation for students who access its support.

The Bridge – part of Nexus Multi Academy Trust – is a multi-agency hub that provides young people aged 14-19 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) across Doncaster with employment and training opportunities.

The Evestrust memorial garden project also includes a 30ft long polytunnel, in which staff and students can grow flowers, fruit and vegetables. It offers a learning area for students to utilise and gain work experience, confidence and transferable skills in a real garden. The students will share some of the responsibility for the maintenance of the area, giving them a chance to develop tangible skills in a practical setting.

As the new garden area has also resulted in the introduction of defined hedgerows, as well as tree saplings and new bird boxes and feeding stations, the initiative also supports local wildlife and biodiversity.

The Eve Merton Dreams Trust is a charity based in Doncaster, supporting cancer patients and their families. The charity works to fight the mental health impacts caused by cancer, to answer life requests from patients giving them and their families the opportunity to spend time together, enjoying memorable activities they wouldn’t ordinarily be able to. The initial idea for the project came to light nearly a decade ago as a passion project for one of the charity’s co-founders.

The area serves primarily as a memorial garden for the charity, offering tranquil surroundings for anyone who may need the space to relax and be at peace with their thoughts. The garden includes a memorial wall for families to add their special someone and commemorate them.

Lisa Suter, Executive Headteacher at Nexus Multi Academy Trust, said: “It’s been fantastic to see this green space come to life for the staff and students at The Bridge. I know that our young people will greatly benefit from the new garden. In the months and years to come, the garden will undoubtedly be a safe haven for so many in the area to have a quiet space dedicated to peaceful reflection.

“Additionally, the garden brings so many practical opportunities for the students who access our support; not only will they learn more about biodiversity and gain lifelong gardening and horticulture skills, but we also know that time spent in nature has enormous benefits in boosting positive mental health.

"We are hugely grateful to the team at the Eve Merton Dreams Trust for their support and generosity in creating this space.”

Martin Lawrence, co-founder and Head of Operations at the Eve Merton Dreams Trust, said:

“We’re so pleased to have been able to work with the support with The Bridge, as well as our own incredible Gary Dixon and some amazing local based companies, to be able to carry out this special ongoing project.

"Over the last year the garden has really started to take shape and would not have been possible without the additional volunteering hours we’ve received. The memorial garden will mean so much to anyone in the local community who has been affected by cancer, offering a calming space to those who need it most.

“It’s also great to know that the wonderful young people at The Bridge will now have new chances to learn about gardening, with space to grow their own vegetables and flowers.

"We have loved working with both the staff and students at The Bridge, and are looking forward to more opportunities to do so again in the future.”

Additional funding and support was provided by locally based businesses and community organisations, including the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, the National Lottery, Ecoefficiency Ltd, Volkerrail, OneCall Insurance and BT/EE & Plusnet.