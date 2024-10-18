Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New College Doncaster has this week been revealed as a Centre of Excellence by the Leadership Skills Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The achievement marks a significant milestone for the college which has been working on embedding the development of these essential skills into its programme.

Only 38 centres have been selected this academic year from the 2,500 that the Leadership Skills Foundation works with annually, reflecting both the hard work of Chris Davies and his colleagues in the PE department at New College Doncaster, as well as the consistency and engagement of New College Doncaster’s students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted with this public recognition,” said Chris, Head of Faculty for PE, Sport and Protective Services. “As a team we believe passionately in the importance of preparing our young people for life after college, and developing their leadership skills is an important part of this, both in terms of boosting their employability and in helping them to become valued members of our local communities.”

New College Doncaster awarded Centre of Excellence status by the Leadership Skills Foundation.

The Centre of Excellence title was launched in 2023-24 and is presented to organisations that demonstrate a deeply held commitment to developing essential leadership skills in their learners to help them prepare for work and for life.

Richard Norman, Chief Executive for the Leadership Skills Foundation, said:

“We are delighted to award New College Doncaster with Centre of Excellence status for the coming academic year. We believe that every young person should have access to opportunities to develop the skills they need to positively influence their future and their communities.

“Across the 2,500 centres we work with, New College Doncaster offers an incredible experience for its students to develop essential leadership skills and it is a privilege to work with them. We can’t wait to see how they continue to build on their Excellence status.”