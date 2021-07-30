New apprenticeship scheme opens doors for employment opportunities in Doncaster

SYNETIQ’s commitment to apprenticeships is extended to current employees with the company investing to upskill colleagues through a series of new opportunities all the way up to Masters level.

The Metal Recycling Operative apprenticeship is the first of its kind and has been launched by local employer SYNETIQ – the UK’s leading integrated vehicle salvage, dismantling and recycling business.

The 12-month training programme will start in September with the business offering successful apprentices a job working at the company’s Headquarters on Bentley Moor Lane, Adwick Le Street once they are qualified.

Apprentices will take part in a mixture of on and off-the-job learning and will be equipped with their own PPE and tools. Normally dismantlers have to use their own tools. Practical training includes assessing over 800 cars a week in SYNETIQ’s ‘Landing Pad’ where apprentices will learn to identify salvageable parts for reuse – also known as green parts. In addition, apprentices will experience the depollution process, learn engine prepping techniques and how to safely dismantle vehicles.

Apprentices will gain employability skills such as, health and safety awareness, manual handling, plant equipment training, the opportunity to gain an understanding of electric vehicles and environmental practises to coincide with the company’s sustainability strategy, ‘Our Road to Tomorrow.’

Natalie Buckley, Head of HR for SYNETIQ said: “As a major employer in Doncaster we’re so proud to launch the industry’s first Metal Recycling Operative Apprenticeship scheme, bringing new employment opportunities to the local area.

“Apprentices are the future of our business and their role in identifying green parts plays an important part in implementing our sustainability roadmap and making it a success.”

Natalie continued: “We are committed to the learning and development of our team and are really excited about some of the upcoming programmes, including the investment in developing our managers and furthering their leadership skills.”

Supporting and helping to create apprenticeship opportunities is nothing new to SYNETIQ. The company has been a bronze partner of AutoRaise for two years, a charity working to reduce the skills shortage in the auto repair industry. They also recently delivered green parts training for apprentices who work for GEMINI ARC, developing their knowledge of the benefits of green parts in collision repairs.

For those interested in the scheme, please email [email protected] with your CV along with a statement on why you would like to work at SYNETIQ.