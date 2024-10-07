Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster school has received a prestigious national award for its work to support the wellbeing of its pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bentley New Village Primary School in Asquith Road, Bentley, has been awarded the School of Excellence award by Thrive, an organisation which trains teachers and other education professionals to support the social and emotional development of children and young people.

The award is the highest level of achievement in Thrive’s Ambassador Schools scheme, which was launched in 2020 as a way of recognising excellence in member schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Wales, Inclusion Leader at Bentley New Village Primary, said: “We have worked extremely hard to achieve this and we’re very proud of the hard work and dedication from the staff at New Village.

Bentley New Village Primary School staff celebrate their Thrive Schools of Excellence Award. From left: Vicky Simmons (Headteacher), Adam Lund (Attendance & Admissions Officer), Catherine Burton (Thrive Practitioner), Louise Wales (Inclusion Manager), Vicki Ball (Thrive Practitioner) and Alex Peterson (previous Thrive Practitioner).

“We do work with some challenging children but we have a ‘never give up’ attitude. We want to give our children the skills to succeed in life beyond New Village. We’re so passionate and feel we’ve made a difference to our children’s experiences of school.”

The school has cut fixed term suspensions of pupils by 80% since it adopted Thrive. “Thrive is successful when all staff are invested, when you understand this will mean a complete shift in both policy and practice,” Louise added. “If you invest in it fully then Thrive has an impact on everything from children’s happiness and engagement, through to their attendance and academic attainment.”

The Bentley New Village Primary School were presented with the School of Excellence award plaque at a celebration event on Friday (4 October).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Smee, Managing Director of Thrive, said: “Bentley New Village Primary School is an extraordinary place which puts the wellbeing of pupils at the very centre of their work through their use of the Thrive Approach. This award recognises that amazing work.”

Thrive has been working in partnership with educators and organisations to help young people feel safe, supported and ready to learn since 1994. With its focus on building secure relationships and providing positive experiences, the Thrive Approach has been proven to improve behaviour, attendance and learning outcomes. Over 795,500 young lives have been positively impacted by the Thrive Approach.