MP and local councillor visit Doncaster primary school recently praised by Ofsted inspectors.

Staff and pupils at Atlas Academy in Doncaster, part of Astrea Academy Trust, were delighted to welcome their local Member of Parliament, Sally Jameson, and local councillor, Rob Dennis, last week.

The primary school invited the local representatives to visit, following a highly complimentary Ofsted report published in November, and to witness all the improvements there.

After an inspection at the end of October, Ofsted inspectors rated the school as “good” across the board and said the school is a place where “everybody is proud of the community they have created”.

The leadership and staff at Atlas Academy were commended for recognising the “significant challenges that many of its families face” and for working with external services to strengthen support for its families.

On Friday, Ms Jameson and Mr Dennis had a guided tour of the school and spoke to senior staff, finding out more about the school and its success.

They also spent time talking to school council members and answering their questions.

Principal of Atlas Academy, Andrew Crossley, said: “We were very pleased that MP Sally Jameson and Coun Rob Dennis made time in their busy schedules to come and visit our wonderful school community.

“They had a tour of the school and they spoke to staff; they also spoke to members of our school council and took some of their questions.

“The visit was hugely successful and we were delighted to be able to showcase our school.”

Chief executive officer of Astrea Academy Trust, Rowena Hackwood, said: “I am very pleased that Sally Jameson MP and Coun Rob Dennis have visited Atlas Academy following its excellent Ofsted report last month.

“The visit was a chance for her to witness firsthand all the incredible work we are doing at Atlas, which, alongside all of our other Doncaster schools, has been officially recognised by inspectors.

“As a trust, we are committed to making sure that every child receives a brilliant education and that lives are transformed in this way.”

Speaking after her visit, Sally Jameson MP said: “I’m delighted that Atlas Academy has recently achieved a Good Ofsted rating.

"Along with Town Ward Councillor Rob Dennis, I visited the school to celebrate the fantastic news with their staff and representatives from the wider Astrea Academy Trust and spoke to pupils about what they like best about their school and where they live.

"The school's student council asked me lots of interesting questions about politics and my role as an MP. The pupils also asked that the school curriculum be expanded and that they are taught about things such as taxation and household finances.”