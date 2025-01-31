More fines issued to parents for taking children out of school in Doncaster
It comes as school leaders' unions said a new approach must be considered by the Government to address pupils being taken out of school, adding current fines are a "blunt tool" for tackling the issue.
Department for Education data shows there were 7,482 penalty notices issued in Doncaster for unauthorised absences in the last academic year, compared to 6,779 in 2022-23 – a 10% rise in a year.
Of the penalty notices issued last year, 6,798 (91%) were for unauthorised holidays.
In September, school absence fines in England rose from £60 to £80, and a parent who receives a second fine for the same child within a three-year period will now receive a £160 fine.
Nationally, 487,344 penalty notices were issued for unauthorised absences in 2023-24, up 22% from the year before and the highest figure since records began.
The vast majority (91%) of fines were for unauthorised family holidays.
Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "School leaders take no pleasure in parents being fined, but must have clear, consistent policies in place that emphasise the importance of attendance."
He added: "We can understand why some parents want to take holidays at other times of year as this may be the only way it is affordable, even with the threat of a fine.
"However, we must do something to reverse the trend of a growing number of pupils missing out on a week or more of school."
He said missing school is "damaging to their education", as well as disruptive for classes and teachers, and warned it is difficult to solve the problem without the Government restricting travel firms raising their prices during school holidays.
Of the resolved penalty notices in Doncaster, 4,705 were paid and 202 were withdrawn prior to prosecution.
Meanwhile, 204 led to prosecution for not being paid.
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union the NAHT, said a fine is not a sufficient deterrent as the Government hoped it would be.
He called fines a "blunt tool" for tackling the issue, and also supported working with travel companies to address the underlying cause of the problem.
