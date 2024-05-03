Maltby Learning Trust Academies strike gold for commitment to staff well-being

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Thomas Wharton Academy in Doncaster and Maltby Academy in Rotherham have achieved the gold standard, meaning that all Maltby Learning Trust Secondary Academies have the gold standard, along with Maltby Manor Primary Academy.

Dale Jackson, executive director of secondary education at Maltby Learning Trust, said: “All of our academies are taking part in the South Yorkshire Workplace Health’s Be Well at Work award and are working towards the gold standard.

“It is fantastic to report that Sir Thomas Wharton Academy and Maltby Academy have reached this important milestone. This standard further indicates our commitment to promoting a healthy workplace and investing in our people.

“Our Trust has worked with the public health team since 2020 in respect of the South Yorkshire Workplace Health 'Be Well at Work' award.

“Ensuring workplace health and wellbeing is a top priority for Maltby Learning Trust, and receiving these awards will further solidify our commitment to providing a great place to work.”