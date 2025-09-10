Make a difference to a child’s life-chances: Volunteer with Schoolreaders in Doncaster

As the UK's largest in-school literacy charity, Schoolreaders is seeking passionate volunteers to inspire a love of reading among primary school children across Doncaster.

Schoolreaders is a national charity dedicated to enhancing children’s literacy by providing volunteers who support 1:1 reading sessions in primary schools. Our mission is to ensure every child can become a confident reader, unlocking greater opportunities for their future. In the past decade, Schoolreaders volunteers have facilitated over 1 million reading sessions, and currently support over 35,000 children each week.

The need for support is more critical than ever, with statistics showing that 1 in 4 children leave primary school without achieving the expected reading level. This literacy gap hampers their ability to fully engage in secondary education and limits their future prospects.

Therefore, we urgently need more volunteers to make a lasting impact. Schoolreaders volunteers commit to at least one hour per week during term time for one year, assisting children in improving their reading skills in primary schools. The outcomes of this commitment are clear: 81% of children supported by our volunteers show improved reading fluency, 91% gain confidence in their reading abilities, and 84% develop a greater love for reading. Volunteers also serve as mentors and positive role models within the school community.

Juliet, a Headteacher at a partner school, said: "Schoolreaders volunteers provide children with valuable reading time. They are more than just volunteers—they build meaningful connections with children, often coming from a different generation. Their presence gives children an additional adult to interact with, allowing them to enjoy reading in a supportive and positive environment."

Peter, a volunteer and Schoolreaders Ambassador, shared: "I have countless heart-warming stories. There’s the boy who struggled for over a year and then one day began understanding sentences and asking insightful questions. Or the girl who not only reads but brings each character to life with unique voices. I always leave school feeling uplifted!"

Join Schoolreaders as a volunteer and make a lasting difference in a child’s life. Volunteers will be matched with a local primary school in their community. No formal qualifications are required, just a good level of English. All volunteers must complete an enhanced DBS check and safeguarding training.

For more information and to apply, visit www.schoolreaders.org.