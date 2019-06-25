Major step forward for Doncaster's planned technology school

Garath Rawson has been appointed as principal and will take up his post in September 2019, a year before the organisation opens its doors to its first students.

Joining Doncaster UTC from his role as vice principal of Sheffield UTC Olympic Legacy Park, Mr Rawson, aged 38, said: “I am really looking forward to taking up the post of principal at Doncaster UTC. It will be fantastic to be able to steer this project from the beginning and take what I’ve learned from opening the Olympic Legacy Park UTC and build on that to make sure Doncaster UTC is a great new offer for students in Doncaster and the surrounding areas.

Garath Rawson will be the first principal of Doncaster University Technology College

“I’m also very excited to be working with the Trust and can see so many benefits for Doncaster UTC being part of this bigger group.

“Employers are key to the success of a UTC and it is wonderful to learn about the strong partnerships and links that have already been developed in Doncaster. The employee engagement means that we can develop a curriculum that will deliver the right skills for industry.

“Having a UTC in the town will improve the employability of students. Key to this is the combination of vocational and academic learning that we’ll be able to offer, to bring the real world into the classroom.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the passionate and proactive team who have got Doncaster UTC to this stage and to start engaging with employers and importantly families and potential students who are looking for something different

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

from their education from 2020.”

Doncaster UTC will be a distinctive school for 13-19 year olds led by employers to provide a work related learning environment and unique learning experience. With a core curriculum based around STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects, the UTC will provide an opportunity for learners to specialise in advanced engineering and digital design.

The UTC will be part of a new Multi Academy Trust called the Brighter Futures Learning Partnership Trust (BFLPT) alongside a number of primary schools and Hungerhill School.

Helen Redford Hernandez, chief executive of BFLPT and headteacher at Hungerhill School, said: “We’re extremely pleased to have recruited Garath to be the principal of Doncaster UTC.

“He brings with him 15 years’ experience in teaching and was heavily involved in the development and opening of a UTC just down the road in Sheffield.

“Garath’s skills in this area are exactly what we need to ensure that when Doncaster UTC opens its doors in September 2020 to year 9 and year 12 students we are offering them the best possible mix of vocational and academic education that will equip them with the skills they need to develop careers in the engineering and digital design world.”