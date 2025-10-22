Local secondary IT team named finalists at Education Today Awards
The team, led by Joel Thornton, Director of Infrastructure and Operations, consists of 13 professionals supporting schools across the North West, North East, and Yorkshire. Their work ensures that both pupils and staff benefit from reliable, innovative, and future-focused technology, helping Armthorpe Academy deliver a high-quality learning experience.
The Education Today Awards recognise excellence in the education sector, highlighting teams and individuals who implement innovative technology solutions to enhance teaching, learning, and school operations.
“We’re thrilled to see our IT Team recognised at the Education Today Awards. Their dedication, creativity, and commitment to supporting staff and pupils every day are truly inspiring,” said Joel Thornton, Director of Infrastructure and Operations.
“This nomination reflects the incredible work of our IT colleagues at Wyvern Academy,” said Michael McCarthy, CEO of Consilium Academies. “Their innovative solutions ensure our students and staff can thrive in a technology-rich learning environment.”
The awards ceremony will take place in December in London, celebrating the achievements of individuals and teams transforming education through technology.