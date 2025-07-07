Local pupil wins Doncaster’s first ever Maths Through Stories competition

Earlier this year, the National Literacy Trust in Doncaster launched its first ever Maths Through Stories competition in collaboration with RWM Doncaster, inviting children across the borough to combine creativity and calculation through storytelling.

The Maths Through Stories approach is an innovative way of teaching maths that uses narrative and creative writing to make mathematical concepts more engaging, particularly for reluctant learners. By weaving numbers with characters, plots and visuals, the approach aims to transform the way children experience maths, making it more accessible and enjoyable.

The competition was open to primary schools across Doncaster, and the judges were thrilled by the quality, imagination and creativity shown in every entry. After much deliberation, the first prize was awarded to Charlotte Jones (aged 10) from Mexborough Windhill Primary School for her original story "The Case of the Missing Times Tables". Her story was praised for its strong structure and playful tone, offering a fun and inventive way to help younger children get to grips with their times tables. Charlotte's teacher, Mr McDonald (author of the Math Monsters Series) was delighted with her innovative idea and claimed that he "wished he'd thought of it first!" He went to compliment Charlotte for her dedication to the piece of writing and her hard work in producing the story. "Lot's on children at Windhill submitted some amazing stories for the judges for read and I am delighted that one of them was chosen, and won us an exciting class prize," he added.

Charlotte received her prize from Phil Sheppard, National Literacy Trust Hub Manager, and Anne Walker, Learning Standards and Effectiveness Officer for Maths at RWM Doncaster. She was also awarded a £50 Amazon voucher courtesy of Dr Natthapoj Trakulphadetkrai, founder of the Maths Through Stories initiative at the University of Reading. As part of her prize, Charlotte’s class have been working with the National Literacy Trust to adapt her story into an illustrated YouTube video, which has been shared online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4XGovpeVF8 .

Charlotte being presented with her prize by local author Phil Sheppard and Anne Walker from RWM Doncaster.

Runner-up was Harley from Montagu Academy for her story Hammy’s Hunt for Biscuits, which impressed the judges with its humour, imagination and clever integration of mathematical thinking. Both winning stories were accompanied by fantastic illustrations that added humour and vibrancy, while helping to communicate the maths ideas in a visual way.

The competition forms part of Doncaster’s Year of Maths Through Stories, which will culminated in June at the Doncaster Storytelling Festival at CAST Theatre. The festival welcomed over 1,000 pupils for a celebration of creativity, learning and laughter, with live sessions from children’s authors Kjartan Poskitt (Murderous Maths), Maisie Chan (Danny Chung Does Not Do Maths), and performance poet Donavan “Rappaman” Christopher.

Huge congratulations to Charlotte and Harley, and to all the brilliant young writers who took part!