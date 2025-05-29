Local children’s home is “full of laughter and positivity” as Ofsted rating is Outstanding

A residential home which provides support for vulnerable children of different backgrounds and needs has been Outstanding since 2016 after receiving its eighth consecutive Outstanding Ofsted rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pennine View, which supports children from Doncaster, was rated outstanding in all areas after its inspection in March this year. Ofsted highlighted the home’s atmosphere, progress made by the children, leadership and staff dedication.

The report said: “Children live in a home that is full of laughter and positivity. They have strong, trusting relationships with staff. This helps children to continue to make exceptional progress in every area of their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn Jackson is the registered manager at Pennine View, and was described as an ‘inspirational role model’ in the report, she said: “It’s a whole-team effort to provide a loving and safe home for the children in our care and I’m incredibly proud of the staff for all they do to care for our children and to better themselves as children’s services professionals.

The team at Pennine View children's home celebrate their Ofsted Outstanding

“There is a very fulfilling career path in working with children in any setting, but we invite anyone interested in the work we do here who thinks they could make a real difference to consider a career improving outcomes for children.”

Feedback from staff included that they are ‘proud of the skills they have acquired and their ability to safeguard children’ and described coming to work as a 'privilege.' Parents of the children fed back that Pennine View is a ‘real home with staff ‘who work tirelessly, are great communicators, and never give up.’

The inspector spoke with all children living in the home who gave feedback on the staff, one child said: “There is nothing they could do better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another child said: “Staff make lots of time for us, help with anything. When I struggle with stuff, they help me understand and when I feel more confident I have a go myself.”

Four children live in the home and experience a loving and comfortable environment with photos and homely decor and spend time in nature, swimming and enjoying their favourite meals. All children are developing a ‘positive identity and happy memories’ as a result of the care received.

Pennine View is a Dove Adolescent Services home, which provides flexible residential care packages to children in and around South and West Yorkshire.

For more information on working with Dove or the services it provides, visit the website here or call 01977 690 344.