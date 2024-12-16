Leger Education Trust secures funding from The Football Foundation to transform Doncaster sporting facilities
This initiative represents a significant milestone in realising the Trust’s vision of providing a “Centre of Excellence for All” ensuring that every child and young person has access to outstanding physical education and sports opportunities.
The funding will enable the development of state-of-the-art pitch facilities that will serve the Trust, Campsmount Academy, and the surrounding community. These upgrades align with the Trust’s Pride, Ambition, Integrity, and Responsibility values, fostering a sense of inclusivity, teamwork, and excellence.
The improvements will provide benefits far beyond physical education, serving as a hub for community engagement, promoting health and well-being, and supporting local sports clubs and organisations. The Trust will provide regular updates on the progress and objectives of
this transformative project, ensuring the community remains informed and involved every step of the way.
In addition to the pitch upgrades, Leger Education Trust is proud to announce the refurbishment of its existing fitness suite onsite. This facility will cater to students, staff, and local residents, promoting the Trust’s community goals, reinforcing its commitment to enriching the lives of people across the area.
Leger Sport, the Trust’s dedicated initiative for physical education and sports development, continues to drive progress in offering diverse pathways and enrichment opportunities for every child. The Trust firmly believes that these new facilities will inspire young people to pursue their ambitions in sport while instilling values of teamwork, resilience, and responsibility.
Leger Education Trust Chief Executive Adam Dale commented: “We are delighted to receive this investment from The Football Foundation.
"It’s not just about building better facilities; it’s about fostering a culture of pride and ambition in our schools and community.
"We look forward to seeing the impact this project will have for years to come.”
For further information or to stay updated on the project’s progress, please visit www.legereducationtrust.com
