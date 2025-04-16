Leading drone company showcases work with schools and businesses to Doncaster MP

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 16th Apr 2025
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 14:57 BST
MP John Healey visited a pioneering drone technology provider based at Dearne Valley College to see first-hand how they are advancing drone solutions and inspiring the next generation.

Iprosurv works with businesses and organisations looking at drone solutions that help save time, resources, and energy.

They also work with local schools through their Drones in Education Programme which teachers the teacher to deliver the practical expertise needed to inspire and guide students.

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP, and Defence Secretary, John Healey said: “It was fascinating to see and hear about the great work Iprosurv do with different schools, business and organisations locally and across the country.

John Healey MP meeting with Iprosurv at Dearne Valley College.John Healey MP meeting with Iprosurv at Dearne Valley College.
John Healey MP meeting with Iprosurv at Dearne Valley College.

“Drones have emerged as powerful tools across different sectors making it easier to survey large areas, inspect buildings and provide a crucial role in military operations.

“To have a leading drone company based on site at Dearne Valley College and working with local schools helps to showcase the possibilities of the technology and teach the next generation how to operate and use drones in the future.”

Iprosurv was set up in 2014 and has grown to be a leader in drone technology as well as delivering STEM education in schools.

Iprosurv CEO Rebecca Jones said:

“It was brilliant to welcome John to our training centre here at Dearne Valley College and share the work we’re so passionate about.

“At Iprosurv, we’re not just helping businesses and organisations work smarter - we’re opening doors and real career pathways for the next generation.

“Drones span so many industries and sectors, the career opportunities for students are significant. Our Drones in Education programme, developed alongside educators, gives students real-world, hands-on experience and a glimpse into future careers”.

