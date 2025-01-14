Launch your career in healthcare, animal care or management and administration with Doncaster academy's new T-Level Programs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last Friday, Outwood Academy Adwick post-16 students with academy leaders showcased their brand new state of the art facilities to MP Ed Miliband and course placement partners from the NHS Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, RDASH and partners from the Association of Colleges and Doncaster City Council.

The T-Level Health course was established at the academy in 2023 and following a recent quarter of a million pound investment students now study in a brand new purpose built state of the art hospital wing and IT suite within the academy and also spend a day each week working with NHS professionals in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Students were keen to share their experiences with Mr Miliband and demonstrate the skills and knowledge they have been learning in the facilities and working alongside professionals in clinics and wards in a range of healthcare settings with different specialisms.

Mr Miliband said: “Outwood Academy Adwick’s new state of the art facilities and T-Level curriculum will play a significant role in shaping the futures of our young people in Doncaster.”

Andy Scruby, lead principal of the academy said: “It’s rewarding to see students receiving high quality industry experience in professional medical settings and being able to link this with the knowledge and skills developed in our state of the art facilities with their teachers.

"The partnerships between NHS professionals, teachers and students is extremely powerful and it is no surprise to see the levels of engagement and professionalism of our students.”

Professionals were keen to share the relationships they have built with the students and how they are simply now part of their teams in their settings. Many of the students have already been offered professional posts for the end of their studies and the opportunity to continue their studying to degree level and beyond.

Mr Miliband said: “Students can gain first-hand experience in their chosen subjects, working alongside professionals across the region. The opportunities on offer are of the highest calibre, and I cannot wait to see the students succeed in their studies.”

Students working Outwood Academy Adwick T-Level Health facilities at the academy.

Much of this endeavour has been created by Outwood Senior Science Director Aalok Kanwar. Through tireless dedication and his innovative vision to offering courses, learning and careers has now come to fruition and has enabled students to access their education with a clear pathway into high skilled and rewarding careers.

Working with the Department for Education, Doncaster City Council and Outwood Grange Academies Trusts leaders have procured funds to build an outstanding facility to inspire students and provide them with the very best teaching and learning opportunities.

A beaming Mr Kanwar added: “I am thrilled for the students and teaching staff. These facilities will allow the students to experience the workplace environment whilst developing the practical skills required to be successful within the health field.

"Although based at Outwood Academy Adwick we welcome any year 11 student (regardless of school) to study within these facilities, ultimately our goal is to create a sustainable local employment pathway for the young people of Doncaster. If you are interested please come and visit; and like our current students you will be truly excited and inspired!”

Following the success of the T-Level in Health (equivalent to three A-Levels) the academy is expanding its courses for September 2025. Students across Doncaster can now also apply to study T-Level Animal Care or T-Level Administration and Management with further

construction work starting in the coming weeks to develop brand new specialist facilities within the school. Like the health course, students will be guaranteed an industrial placement for one day a week (20 per cent of their timetable).

Young people in Doncaster currently completing their GCSEs can apply now for the limited places on the two year courses for September 2025 by completing the following form https://forms.gle/TzqdHUsJAtqX32UW6 by Friday 24 January 2025.

The courses will include:

 T-Level Health

Develop practical skills in patient care, medical terminology, and healthcare administration, preparing you for a rewarding career in the NHS or other healthcare settings. Work placement partners include; NHS Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital, Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation and City of Doncaster Council

 T-Level Animal Care

Gain hands-on experience in animal handling, husbandry, and welfare, opening doors to careers at veterinary practices, animal shelters, and zoos. Work placement partners include; Yorkshire Wildlife Park and Markham Grange

 T-Level Administration and Management

Build essential business skills like communication, project management, and customer service, leading to exciting opportunities in various industries. Work placement partners include; Amazon, Polypipe, Next and Outwood Grange Academies Trust

The T-Level courses provide a clear route from GCSE studies to high quality education and training in the academy and are partnered with leading employers. Equivalent to three A-levels the qualifications provide the students with skills, knowledge, experience and

qualifications to either continue directly into professional roles at the end of their course or continue their learning at university or higher level apprenticeships.