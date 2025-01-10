Last chance to apply for a school place for your child in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents looking to apply for a school place for their child in Doncaster only have a few days left to do so.

Doncaster Council has sent out a reminder that applications to Reception and Junior School (Year 3) for September 2025 are closing soon.

A spokesman said: “It’s important to apply on time as a number of schools will be full next September.”

Applications can be made on the website here https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/schools/school-admissions

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, 15 January 2025.