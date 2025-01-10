Last chance to apply for a school place for your child in Doncaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Parents looking to apply for a school place for their child in Doncaster only have a few days left to do so.
Doncaster Council has sent out a reminder that applications to Reception and Junior School (Year 3) for September 2025 are closing soon.
A spokesman said: “It’s important to apply on time as a number of schools will be full next September.”
Applications can be made on the website here https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/schools/school-admissions
The closing date for applications is Wednesday, 15 January 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.