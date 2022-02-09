Part of Brighter Futures Learning Partnership Trust, Kirk Sandall Junior School was previously rated as “requires improvement” by Ofsted inspectors when they last visited in 2018.

Since joining the trust in 2019, the school has seen radical improvement across a range of areas.

In their report, Ofsted highlight: Teachers have high expectations of pupils and pupils welcome this challenge; Pupils believe it is important to treat everyone equally. They welcome difference. Pupils enjoy lessons about other faiths, such as celebrations from the main religions; Pupils have many roles in the school such as reading and anti-bullying ambassadors. Everyone learns to play an instrument; Teachers read different types of books by different authors. This encourages pupils to read a variety of books; Leaders have a new and inspiring curriculum for subjects such as science and history. Subject leaders are well trained and know their subjects well; Teachers make school a happy place for pupils to attend.

Kirk Sandall Junior School has received a good Ofsted report. Richard Fairgrieve, Head of School, Joanne Addy, Deputy Headteacher and Ashleigh Eastwood, Assistant Headteacher, pictured celebrating with school children. Picture: NDFP-08-02-22-OfstedKirkSandall 1-NMSY

Ofsted rated the school ‘good’ in all areas, including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

CEO of the Brighter Futures Learning Partnership Trust, Mrs Helen Redford-Hernandez said, “We are absolutely delighted with this outcome.

"This is a new Ofsted Framework which is extremely ambitious and has a much stronger focus on the quality of the curriculum and pupil learning which makes the judgement even more special.

"I would like to thank the Executive Headteacher, Mrs Kathy Thompson, who has led the school with an uncompromising focus on school improvement and staff development over the last few months.

“My thanks also extend to the staff, governors and families for their tremendous efforts which have all contributed to securing this remarkable and rapid turnaround.

“The Trust has worked with the school to implement some significant changes since it joined in 2019 and I have been so impressed with how everyone has developed a shared and unrelenting determination to provide the very best quality of education and personal development for all its pupils. I hope you will join me in celebrating our success. It is truly deserved.”