Dedicated teachers from Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) have been recognisedwith Silver Awards in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Selected from thousands of nominees, the win highlights the remarkable impact they have on shaping the lives of the young people in their care.

The Trust has four winners, picking up awards in the following categories:

● Early Years Team of the Year – Outwood Primary Academy Woodlands, Doncaster

Inspirational educators win prestigious National Teaching Awards.

● Teacher of the Year in a Primary School – Natalie Poornomansy, Outwood Primary Academy Woodlands, Doncaster

● Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School – Rachel Hindley, Outwood Academy Hindley, Wigan

● Unsung Hero – Josh Bray, Outwood Academy Shafton, Barnsley OGAT also had two Bronze Award winners; Sue Ludlam at Outwood Academy Foxhills, Scunthorpe and Rachel Carmichael at Outwood Primary Academy Greystone, Ripon as well as four teachers who were highly commended and 28 who were awarded certificates of excellence.

Lee Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at OGAT, said: “I am immensely proud of our teachers who have been honoured with these well-deserved awards. Their dedication and passion for education are a true reflection of the exceptional talent within our family of schools.

“Every day, our teachers go above and beyond to inspire, empower, and transform the lives of our students. I am deeply grateful for their commitment to shaping the future.”

There are 102 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions named as silver winners in this year’s awards. They will now be in the running for the coveted Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony later in the year.

The announcement comes as celebrities, students and schools across the UK are today paying tribute to all those who work in education to mark National Thank a Teacher Day, which celebrates the whole education community and shines a light on the exceptional impact they have on shaping young lives.

National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established over 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people.

Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “The work and devotion of all of those who play a role in educating young people is phenomenal. Not only do they play a vital role in shaping minds inside the classroom, often they continue to encourage, support, motivate and inspire beyond. That’s why it is important for us to take a moment on this National Thank a Teacher Day to recognise their efforts.

“I’m also thrilled to be able to congratulate this year’s Silver Award winners and recognise the amazing contributions and commitment they have shown is shaping the lives of the next generation.”