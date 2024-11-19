Incredible teachers set to attend the ‘Oscars’ of the teaching profession

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Inspirational teachers from Outwood Primary Academy Woodlands, will head to London to attend the ‘Oscars’ of the teaching profession. Taking place on November 30th, the annual Pearson National Teaching Awards UK Ceremony will honour and celebrate the outstanding achievements of educators from across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the ceremony, finalists will be in the running for Gold Awards, having already been recognised amongst thousands of nominees earlier this year when they received Silver Awards. The primary school has finalists in two categories:

Early Years Team of the Year

Teacher of the Year in a Primary School – Natalie Poornomansy

The glittering awards ceremony, which will be hosted by TV presenter and radio broadcaster Gaby Roslin at The Brewery, will bring together teachers, lecturers, support staff, institutions and special guests. The evening will showcase the incredible work of all who work in education, going above and beyond what is required to make young people’s educational experiences not only valuable but unforgettable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outwood Primary Academy Woodland Early Years team and Natalie Poornomansy accept Silver Pearson National Teaching awards

Donna Burnett, Principal at Outwood Primary Academy Woodlands, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that both Natalie and the Early Years team won silver at the Pearson National Teaching Awards and are in the running for possibly achieving gold.

“The entire team work relentlessly to ensure that each and every child get the best possible experience at school which enables them to flourish as individuals.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards are organised by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity that has been supporting educators for over 25 years. These awards aim to acknowledge the essential roles that teachers, support staff, and early years educators play in shaping the lives of young people.

Mary Palmer, CEO of the Teaching Awards Trust shared her thoughts on the upcoming ceremony: “Every educator deserves acknowledgement for the exceptional impact they have in both their classrooms and the wider community, every day. The awards evening is a chance to take a moment to reflect on the incredible work happening in early years, schools and colleges across the UK, and celebrate all who make it happen. Huge congratulations to everyone who has made it this far and best of luck!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) also has teachers in the running for Gold Awards in the following categories:

Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School – Rachel Hindley, Outwood Academy Hindley, Wigan

Unsung Hero – Josh Bray, Outwood Academy Shafton, Barnsley

Entries are now open for educators across the country to be recognised in the 2025 Pearson National Teaching Awards. Submissions can be made through the Pearson National Teaching Awards website.