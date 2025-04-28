Inclusive venue in the heart of Doncaster that provides SEN children the chance to thrive in a supportive environment
Sensory Haven is the brainchild of Tara Bailey.
During this Autism Acceptance Month she wanted to reach out to let families know what is on offer on the doorstep.
She said: “As a family, we have faced numerous challenges, including limited access to SEN friendly sessions and the weight of judgment when participating in community activities.
"These experiences inspired us to create Sensory Haven – a place where children can thrive in an inclusive and supportive environment. Our goal is to ensure that families have a welcoming space to enjoy activities together without fear of judgment.
“Sensory Haven is more than just a play space and sensory room; we also offer a variety of activity sessions tailored to children and young people, including those who are home educated.
“With a commitment to inclusivity, our environment is open to all children, not solely those with Special Educational Needs (SEN). All our sessions run on a booking basis to enable us to run at an extremely reduced capacity on every session.”
She continued: “Many families, including our own, often navigate the complexities of accessing the essential support they need, from finding the right professionals , to obtaining advice.
“Since our opening, we have empowered individuals to self-refer to speech therapy and connected families to a network of charities and organisations throughout Doncaster when they have reached out for advice.
“We strive to go above and beyond in supporting our community.
“Visitors describe Sensory Haven as a calm, welcoming, and inclusive space where families can truly relax and enjoy their time together.”
Here is what Sensory Haven offers:
Exciting Play Spaces
Children can dive into the vibrant play area, which features role-play activities, sensory play equipment, a small soft play section, and wooden Montessori toys.
Unique Sensory Room
The sensory room is private hire and boasts a state-of-the-art vibrating acoustic bed, switch-adapted equipment, and a dazzling LED ball pit. This space is also available for adults seeking a tranquil experience.
SEN Sessions
Sensory Haven does not offer SEN-specific sessions, this is because all sessions are intentionally designed to be suitable for children, young people, and adults with SEN, thanks to specific adaptations made to the environment, sessions, and capacity. They also provide solo child or family venue hire for those who require exclusive access.
In addition to this they have thoughtfully integrated ramps throughout the space, along with a hoist being available for individuals who use wheelchairs. This ensures that individuals can enjoy the play space and sensory room outside of there wheelchair if they prefer.
Tara added: “Our aim is to create a supportive atmosphere that fosters awareness and understanding for everyone, warmly welcoming both neurotypical and neurodiverse children.”
There is also a cafe with snacks, drinks, and freshly baked goods.
Sensory Haven is situated at Unit 1A, 1 Holly Street, Doncaster, DN1 3TR, with free parking available on-site.
To book a visit https://sensoryhaven.setmore.com/
