In pictures: 62 photos of Doncaster schools celebrating World Book Day

By Dominic Brown
Published 31st Mar 2025, 11:00 BST
Children and staff at schools across Doncaster got into character to celebrate World Book Day.

Familiar faces from literature were spotted in classrooms across the city to mark the popular national event.

Here is a selection of photos from the day – all pictures have been provided by the schools.

Carcroft School, Crew Marsh

1. World Book Day

Carcroft School, Crew Marsh Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Carcroft School, Crew Hamill

2. World Book Day

Carcroft School, Crew Hamill Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Carcroft School, Crew MI

3. World Book Day

Carcroft School, Crew MI Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Carcroft School, Crew McGlone

4. World Book Day

Carcroft School, Crew McGlone Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 16
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice