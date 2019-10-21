Hundreds of Doncaster students celebrate graduation success
Graduates at Doncaster University Centre have celebrated another year of success with two ceremonies taking place to recognise their outstanding achievements over the academic year.
Over 900 visitors were welcomed throughout the day to the performing arts theatre, Cast, in Doncaster where the event was held.
Guests included graduates, family and friends, University Centre staff as well as respected guests such as Lord Lieutenant, Civic Major Linda Curran, Bishop Ralph Heskett C.Ss.R, Damian Allen CEO of Doncaster Council and Dan Fell, CEO of Doncaster Chamber.
Students graduated across two ceremonies in subjects including, Business, Leadership & Management, Social & Community Work, Creative & Digital Industries, Music & Performing Arts, Sport Science & Coaching, Engineering & Construction, Computing, Culinary Arts courses, Children’s Development & Learning, Counselling & Relationship Studies, Teacher Training & Professional Development and Health and Social Care courses.
The guest speaker for the ceremonies was Chris Oldacre, a Doncaster born businessman who initially started his career at a small IT company in Newcastle, he went on to work for IBM and has done for ten years.
Chris now travels internationally with his job and is a ‘great example’ of what the graduates can achieve within Doncaster and beyond.
The University Centre has over 1,200 students choosing to study with them every year.
Following the relocation of the University Centre from High Melton to the Hub campus in the town centre in 2017, there has been a significant expansion of the visibility of Higher Education in the town and an increase in opportunities for people to enrol on University level courses at a local and accessible location.
Kathryn Brentnall, Principal of Doncaster College and University Centre, said: “The University Centre grows in strength each year and we believe that our long-established University presence will, and must, play a significant part in realising Doncaster’s aspiration to be a University City.
“We are unlike other Universities in so many ways, our graduates are more likely to be local and to stay on to work locally and contribute to those higher levels skills needed by both new and established employers and each year we take great pride in their achievements.”
Plans are already in the works for next year’s celebratory event.
Pictures by Simon England
See tomorrow's Doncaster Free Press for more.