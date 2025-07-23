Hill House protects families with fee cap amid VAT introduction

Hill House School in Doncaster is proud to have bucked the national trend in response to the introduction of VAT on independent school fees. While many families across the country are facing fee increases of 20% or more, Hill House has successfully capped its total increase at a much lower level. This achievement reflects the school’s strong financial management and its ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding value for money for families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the Government removed independent schools’ exemption from VAT on school fees in January 2025, Hill House has remained focused on delivering value for money while ensuring families continue to benefit from the outstanding education, opportunities, and care that define the school.

From the outset, Hill House has adopted a considered, phased approach to the introduction of VAT, deliberately avoiding any sudden or steep increases for families. This included absorbing part of the VAT cost during the 2024/25 academic year and reclaiming input VAT where possible to ease the burden on parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than applying the full 20% increase in one go, Hill House reduced its published pre-VAT fees and kept the net termly increase to 9% from January 2025, covering the balance from its own reserves. The recently confirmed 2025/26 fee schedule marks the final step in this process, with the total increase held to a maximum of 16%. This figure includes accounting for VAT and general inflation, which has led to other schools needing to increase the cost to parents by up to 25%.

Headmaster of Hill House School, David Holland with Pupils.

Now that the VAT transition is complete, families can be confident that any future changes to school fees will, as normal, reflect only general cost increases. The school remains committed to maintaining a fair, transparent fee structure and continues to offer support for families facing financial hardship.

Hill House has approached this milestone from a position of strength. Demand for places remains high and recent academic results and inspection outcomes confirm the school’s excellence. This reputation is further reinforced by Hill House being named Independent Secondary School of the Year North 2025 by The Sunday Times' prestigious Parent Power Guide. This strong foundation has allowed the school to manage the introduction of VAT without compromising its educational offering or long-term stability.

The continued development of the school’s facilities such as the recent refurbishment of the New Court building, demonstrates the confidence of the leadership and Governors in the future of Hill House. Investments such as this have been made possible by sound financial stewardship over the past decade and reflect a forward-thinking approach to growth and sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headmaster David Holland commented: "Our goal has always been to shield our families from the full impact of VAT while continuing to offer an exceptional education. By capping the total increase at 16% and phasing it in over time, we’ve delivered a solution that is both financially responsible and family focused. Hill House remains deeply committed to value, excellence, and the future success of our pupils."

Hill House School remains a leading choice for families across the region, known for its academic achievement, supportive community, and ambition for the future.