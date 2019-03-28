High tech animal magic for North Lindsey College

Staff and students at North Lindsey College aim to forge ahead in their studies after acquiring the latest zoological data software for its students.

North Lindsey College is one of only two general further education colleges in the UK to utilise the Zoological Information Management (ZIMS) for its Animal Management students, which is a globally used piece of software for the management of data on animals.

The Scunthorpe College is one of 25 educational partners globally and one of five colleges in the UK that are current educational partners.

College spokesman, Jack Anderson, said the software helps to manage the college collection of 72 different species and to train students in effective use of the software putting them in a great position should they wish to progress onto a career within a zoological collection and added: “Having ZIMS as data management for us really sets us aside from other similar colleges that have an animal collection.”