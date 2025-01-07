Here's how you can apply for a bursary of between £100 and £5,000 to help with studies, sport, performing arts and more in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here's how you can apply for a cash bursary to help with studies, sport, performing arts and more in Doncaster – nut you better be quick as the deadline is February 14, 2025

In 2024, Burhouse Construction launched their inaugural bursary event, which was a resounding success providing opportunities for children through over £15,000 of financial support, in order for them to pursue their aspirations, achieve their goals and reach their potential.

In 2025, the company is planning for the bursary to surpass what was achieved last year and support even more children in the pursuit of their dreams.

The bursary can be used for almost anything including (but not limited to) participating in sports, additional academic support, performing arts or any other genuine need for grant support.

A spokesman said: “We are proud to be able to offer this support and give back to children so that financial constraints don’t impact their future development.”

How do you apply for the bursary? The Burhouse Bursary application process is now open until February 14, 2025.

Applicants are to send a short video of no more than two minutes which identifies: who they are and their age, where they are from, what they are requesting support for, why they are requesting support, how much financial support they are applying for, what they hope to achieve by obtaining grant support.

The spokesman added: “We are looking for unique and honest applications of true need for grant support. Please note that we will accept bursary applications from schools, trusts, sports clubs and the like however applications for these organisations must display extraordinary need to be successful.

Applicants are to send the video to the email address: [email protected]

Parents/Guardians to complete a form granting permission of storage of data, usage of videos in marketing/PR and context around the application made by the child alongside brief financial substantiation to the grant request amounts.

This is to be declared as submitted alongside the email containing the video. Please note that non-submission of this form will void the application.