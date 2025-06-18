Hall Cross Academy students brighten up hospital offices with donated artwork

A group of talented GCSE Art students from Hall Cross Academy have contributed creativity and colour to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) by donating a collection of paintings to help brighten up hospital offices.

The creative project was developed as a simple but meaningful way for students to show appreciation for the NHS and contribute positively to the hospital environment.

Students produced a collection of thoughtful and uplifting nature-themed artwork, which has since been displayed in one of the office blocks at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), helping to create a more vibrant and welcoming space for hospital colleagues.

Hall Cross Academy is a ‘Foundation School in Health’ for DBTH, a part of a formal partnership designed to widen access to healthcare careers and inspire local young people to consider working in the NHS.

Hall Cross students donating artwork

As part of this initiative, students are given opportunities to explore careers in medicine, nursing, allied health professions, and support roles through a variety of experiences, including workplace visits, talks from healthcare professionals, volunteering, and projects like this one.

The initiative has been warmly received, with colleagues praising the students’ efforts and the positive impact the artwork has had on their everyday working environment.

Kelly Turkhud, Head of Education (Widening Participation) at the Trust, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the students from Hall Cross for their generous and thoughtful contribution. The artwork has made a real difference; it brightens up the space and brings a smile to those who see it. Small gestures like this remind us how connected the community is to the work we do here.”

To learn more about how DBTH works in partnership with education providers across the community, visit our dedicated page: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/education/