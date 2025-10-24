Hair and Beauty students in Doncaster get salon makeover

Students taking Hair and Beauty courses at Communication Specialist College Doncaster are celebrating the transformation of their training salon.

The salon, where students learn and develop their skills, has undergone a full refurbishment with the space completely redesigned into a modern, stylish, and professional environment. x8g3qyt

Tracey Jamison, Principal at Communication Specialist College Doncaster, said: “Our new-look salon is simply beautiful. Our students will now be learning and training in a space that has been designed to meet their needs.

“Ceilings have been lowered to improve acoustics, and brand-new equipment and tools, reflecting current industry standards, have been added.

“There are also new dedicated areas for theory, nails, makeup, hair, facials, and massage.”

This is the first major refurbishment of the salon in 18 years and it’s already having a positive impact on current students.

“They’re more engaged, confident, and better prepared for the world of work because they’re learning in a space that mirrors a real salon,” said Vicky Merriman, Hair and Beauty tutor.

“It’s also making a big impact on prospective learners. When they visit, they see a vibrant, inclusive, and up-to-date department that shows we’re serious about their future. It’s no longer just a classroom; it’s a place of work.”

The hope is that the new look salon will eventually open to outside bookings to enable people to have treatments on site.

To find out more about the Hair and Beauty course and other vocational courses on offer at Communication Specialist College Doncaster visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/college